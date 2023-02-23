What is RJ TextEd and what can I do with it?.
RJ TextEd is a code and text editor, or development environment. It handles a large amount of different programming languages and is translated into several languages.
RJ TextEd is a full featured text and source editor with Unicode support. It is also a very powerful web (PHP, ASP, JavaScript, HTML and CSS) development editor. The functionality extends beyond text files and includes support for CSS/HTML editing with integrated CSS/HTML preview, spell checking, auto completion, HTML validation, templates and more. The program also has a dual pane file commander, as well as a (S)FTP client to upload your files. Below is a small list of features available.
RJ TextEd is released as FREEWARE. However, if you find the program useful I would appreciate a small donation.
- Fully Unicode compliant.
- High DPI aware.
- Handles both text and binary files (hex mode).
- Document map.
- Advanced sorting.
- Column mode.
- Multiple selection editing.
- Wordwrap.
- Auto completion.
- Highlight color values.
- Code folding.
- Conversion between different text formats.
- Many advanced text and code formatting functions.
- Advanced color hint that can convert between color formats.
- Dock-able panels.
- FTP and SFTP client with synchronization.
- File explorer, text clips, code explorer, project manager...
There are a many features not listed above. Including spell checking, advanced folder search with regular expressions. To learn more about the program you could check out the screenshots, or just try it out. The program is absolutely free to use.
Why should I use it?
Advanced code and text features
Has many advanced text editing features, including code navigation and LSP support
Highly customizable
You can customize almost everything, e.g. themes, colors, panels etc.
It's free
Released as freeware and still maintained.
Download
Version 15.81, released 2023-02-23
RJ TextEd is developed using Delphi from Embarcadero and is released as Freeware. The program is free to use for commercial purposes. But I would really appreciate a donation if you find the program useful.
The program has been tested in windows 7/8/10/11 (32 and 64 bit). It may work on Linux using Wine.
Windows XP/Vista
There is a special version available for Windows XP/Vista as well. You can find the files here
Screenshots
Below are a few screenshots of the program
Language server
The LSP client was written to enable communication with language servers. A language server add several new features to the editor like code completion, hover information, document formatting, parameter hints, hierarchical structure display (Document symbols), search features...
You can find more information on how to install language servers and how to add them to your project or site in the forum Language servers (LSP)
The Delphi LSP Client code is available on GitHub LSP Client.
Support
Forum and help pages
Forum
Use the forum to post bug reports, request new features or discuss the program in general.
Help
Visit the online help page.
Help (CHM)
Download a help file.
Ask a question, make a feature request or send a bug report
Author
Rickard Johansson
Donation
Make a donation to show your appreciation for the work done on this code editor.
EURMake a donation in euro
If you find the program useful and want to contribute to the project, you can make a donation to my Paypal account. All money received goes into the project.
If you are using the program to create a commercial product (e.g. a web site) you really should donate a small sum.