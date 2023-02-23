Welcome to RJ TextEd

What is RJ TextEd and what can I do with it?.

RJ TextEd is a code and text editor, or development environment. It handles a large amount of different programming languages and is translated into several languages.

RJ TextEd is a full featured text and source editor with Unicode support. It is also a very powerful web (PHP, ASP, JavaScript, HTML and CSS) development editor. The functionality extends beyond text files and includes support for CSS/HTML editing with integrated CSS/HTML preview, spell checking, auto completion, HTML validation, templates and more. The program also has a dual pane file commander, as well as a (S)FTP client to upload your files. Below is a small list of features available.

RJ TextEd is released as FREEWARE. However, if you find the program useful I would appreciate a small donation.

  • Fully Unicode compliant.
  • High DPI aware.
  • Handles both text and binary files (hex mode).
  • Document map.
  • Advanced sorting.
  • Column mode.
  • Multiple selection editing.
  • Wordwrap.
  • Auto completion.
  • Highlight color values.
  • Code folding.
  • Conversion between different text formats.
  • Many advanced text and code formatting functions.
  • Advanced color hint that can convert between color formats.
  • Dock-able panels.
  • FTP and SFTP client with synchronization.
  • File explorer, text clips, code explorer, project manager...
There are a many features not listed above. Including spell checking, advanced folder search with regular expressions. To learn more about the program you could check out the screenshots, or just try it out. The program is absolutely free to use.

Why should I use it?

01

Advanced code and text features

Has many advanced text editing features, including code navigation and LSP support

02

Highly customizable

You can customize almost everything, e.g. themes, colors, panels etc.

03

It's free

Released as freeware and still maintained.

Download

Version 15.81, released 2023-02-23

Release history


RJ TextEd is developed using Delphi from Embarcadero and is released as Freeware. The program is free to use for commercial purposes. But I would really appreciate a donation if you find the program useful.

The program has been tested in windows 7/8/10/11 (32 and 64 bit). It may work on Linux using Wine.

Fosshub

The program is available as 32-bit, 64-bit, 32bit installers and a portable version.

Windows XP/Vista

There is a special version available for Windows XP/Vista as well. You can find the files here

Screenshots

Below are a few screenshots of the program

  • All
  • Main
  • Themes
  • Other

Main

Main window with default theme

Main light theme

Main window with a light theme

Main HTML preview

Main window showing the HTML preview tab

Main search result

Main window displaying search result

Main text compare

Main window showing a text compare between left and right pane

Main document views

Main window with several document views visible

Theme manager

Select program and panel style

Theme manager

Customize document and highlighter colors

Theme manager

Change document tab colors

Options

Options window

Addons

Select active syntax highlighters

Addons

Set available dictionaries

Addons

Change program language

Language server

Language server

The LSP client was written to enable communication with language servers. A language server add several new features to the editor like code completion, hover information, document formatting, parameter hints, hierarchical structure display (Document symbols), search features...

You can find more information on how to install language servers and how to add them to your project or site in the forum Language servers (LSP)

The Delphi LSP Client code is available on GitHub LSP Client.

Code completion

The language server provide much better completion support than the editor can provide by using syntax files.

Hover

Place the mouse over a symbol (class, object, method, property etc.) and the server will provide detailed information about the symbol.

Diagnostics

Display errors, warnings, information and tips while you type.

Document symbols

Open the document symbols panel to display a hierarchical tree view of all classes, methods, properties etc. in a file or open document.

Symbol search

Similar to document symbols, but the search is project wide and may include library files as well.

References

List references for the item under the mouse cursor.

Context menu

In the right click editor menu you'll find menu items related to LSP.

Server settings

The editor need some information to run and communicate with a language server

Support

Support

Forum and help pages


To register as a new user in the forum - you need a V.I.P code: First two digits + last two digits backwards of 527239. E.g. 712984 give us the code 7148. This is used to prevent spam in the forum.

Forum

Use the forum to post bug reports, request new features or discuss the program in general.

Go to

Help

Visit the online help page.

Go to

Help (CHM)

Download a help file.

Download

Ask a question, make a feature request or send a bug report

Author

Rickard Johansson

Donation

Donation

Make a donation to show your appreciation for the work done on this code editor.

EUR

Make a donation in euro

If you find the program useful and want to contribute to the project, you can make a donation to my Paypal account. All money received goes into the project.

If you are using the program to create a commercial product (e.g. a web site) you really should donate a small sum.