What is RJ TextEd and what can I do with it?.

RJ TextEd is a code and text editor, or development environment. It handles a large amount of different programming languages and is translated into several languages.

RJ TextEd is a full featured text and source editor with Unicode support. It is also a very powerful web (PHP, ASP, JavaScript, HTML and CSS) development editor. The functionality extends beyond text files and includes support for CSS/HTML editing with integrated CSS/HTML preview, spell checking, auto completion, HTML validation, templates and more. The program also has a dual pane file commander, as well as a (S)FTP client to upload your files. Below is a small list of features available.

RJ TextEd is released as FREEWARE. However, if you find the program useful I would appreciate a small donation.

There are a many features not listed above. Including spell checking, advanced folder search with regular expressions. To learn more about the program you could check out the screenshots, or just try it out. The program is absolutely free to use.